Report: Trump Organization Plans 70-Story Tower in Tbilisi

The Trump Organization plans to put its name on a roughly 70-story luxury tower in Tbilisi that its partners say would be the tallest building in Georgia's capital, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, reviving the family firm's on-again, off-again history in the Caucasus and underscoring how aggressively it has pursued overseas branding work during President Donald Trump's second term.

The project, Trump Tower Tbilisi, would combine luxury residences, retail and hotel-style amenities, the Journal reported, citing a representative of the company's partners.

Gensler is designing the tower, and the backing consortium includes the Georgian real-estate firm Archi Group and Biograpi Living, which the Journal described as part of a Georgian conglomerate with holdings in energy, retail and real estate.

New York-based Sapir Organization, a longtime Trump partner, is also involved.

Chief executive Alex Sapir, whose family has Georgian roots, said in a press release reviewed by the Journal that the project was a way to "contribute in a meaningful way" to the country's future.

Eric Trump, the president's son and an executive vice president at the firm, said the development would extend the company's "globally recognized standard of excellence" to Georgia, according to the same release.

At roughly 70 stories, the tower would rise well above Tbilisi's current skyline benchmark, the 482-foot Axis Towers on Chavchavadze Avenue, a mixed-use twin-tower complex billed by its developer as the tallest building in the capital.

The Journal said the deal marks a sharper break from the company's first-term posture.

The Trump Organization walked away from a planned Trump Tower in Batumi and other foreign projects in 2017 to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest. Still, executives now believe the restraint went unrewarded politically and have leaned harder into international licensing since the 2024 election.

Eric Trump has previously argued that the firm's business is kept separate from administration policy.

Tbilisi adds to a rapidly growing foreign portfolio.

The Journal reported last year that the Trump Organization had publicly announced 12 international projects since the president's November 2024 victory, already outpacing the two foreign deals disclosed during his first administration.

Those include Trump-branded towers in Jeddah and Riyadh, a luxury resort in Qatar, a hotel on the ruins of the former Yugoslav defense ministry in Belgrade, and five ventures in India, most of which are structured as licensing arrangements rather than direct investments.

Critics say the deals create potential conflicts of interest, a point the Journal noted in its Tbilisi report.

Georgia itself is a politically fraught venue.

Relations between Washington and Tbilisi have frayed under the ruling Georgian Dream party, which U.S. officials accuse of democratic backsliding and closer alignment with Moscow.

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan told RFE/RL in July 2025 that a private letter from Georgian Dream leaders to the Trump administration was "threatening, insulting, unserious."

The Journal did not report a cost estimate, site, construction timeline or whether the arrangement is a pure licensing deal or includes an equity stake.

Georgian government officials had not publicly commented as of Saturday evening.