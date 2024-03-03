NY Times Poll Shock: 73 Percent Say Biden 'Too Old' for Presidency

A shocking new Siena College poll released by The New York Times revealed an overwhelming majority — 73% — of Americans say Biden is "too old to be an effective president" and that included even 61% of his 2020 voters.

The Times' glaring headline warned the polling results were a "grave threat" for his reelection. Former President Donald Trump trolled the Times and Biden for the results in his Saturday night campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia.

"I'm running for president and leading big in all the polls," Trump told his rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "I mean, when The New York Times has this front page story tomorrow — you'll see, it just came out — Trump is killing this guy.

"They're not happy. I guess, maybe they are happy. I mean, frankly, they did the best they've ever done four years of Trump. They were doing much better than they do right now."

But Biden is not doing better even with his voters, the Times noted Sunday morning as Trump predicted.

"The survey pointed to a fundamental shift in how voters who backed Mr. Biden four years ago have come to see him," according to the Times analysis. "A striking 61% said they thought he was 'just too old' to be an effective president."

The findings come after special counsel Robert Hur released a report concluding Biden appears to Americans to be "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" and "diminished faculties in advancing age."

Trump is around four years younger than Biden and outperforming Biden on the age question, as a 55% majority in the poll says he is not too old like Biden.

Even Biden supporters are worried.

"'He's incompetent; he's clearly struggling to fulfill his duties," Huntsville, Alabama, lawyer Brian Wells, 35, a self-admitted, reluctant Biden supporter told the Times. "He's clearly reached the point where he's too old for the job."

The New York Times/Siena College polled 980 registered voters Feb. 25-28. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.