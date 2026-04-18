Trump Ally diGenova to Lead Russia Probe

Joe diGenova will be sworn in on Monday in Miami as counsel to the attorney general to lead the Russia collusion hoax investigation, according to Newsmax White House correspondent Mike Carter.

DiGenova will work out of the Fort Pierce, Florida, courthouse, where a grand jury has been empaneled since January.

Fort Pierce is the home of Judge Aileen Cannon, who presided over Special Counsel Jack Smith's documents case against President Donald Trump until she dismissed the indictment after determining in July 2024 that his appointment violated the Constitution.

DiGenova served as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia from 1983 to 1988 and has decades of experience in federal law enforcement and legal matters.

He has been a vocal critic of the original Russia investigation into Trump and has frequently argued that federal authorities mishandled aspects of the probe.

DiGenova has also been a longtime legal ally of Trump and has appeared regularly in media interviews discussing issues related to the Justice Department and federal investigations.

Trump called diGenova to congratulate him on the appointment.