Tags: donald trump | perdue | georgia | governor race

Trump Slams 'Phony Narrative' That He's Given Up on Georgia's Perdue

david perdue attends a rally
David Perdue (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 12:58 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Friday slammed reports that he had given up on former Sen. David Perdue in Georgia’s gubernatorial Republican primary race.

A recent poll showed Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., 32 points ahead of Perdue heading into Tuesday's primary.

"The Kemp Campaign, together with Fake News NBC, has put out a phony narrative that I have given up on David Perdue in Georgia," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"That is completely FALSE! I am with David all the way because Brian Kemp was the WORST Governor in the Country on Election Integrity!"

Trump warned Georgia voters that the "RINO" (Republican in name only) incumbent will "negatively affect" the midterms.

"David Perdue will fight for Georgia, and he is the only Republican who can beat Stacey 'The Hoax' Abrams, because MAGA voters will not come out to vote for Kemp," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement on April 25.

"Very sadly, a Kemp win will negatively affect the great Herschel Walker's race for the Senate — it will be very hard for him to win with Kemp on the ticket.

"Don't let the Democrats, or the RINOs, win in Georgia. Vote for David Perdue, a really wonderful man who will be a great governor!"

Trump encouraged Perdue to challenge Kemp after the governor refused to seek an investigation into alleged election fraud in Georgia after the 2020 election.

The former president last week blasted Kemp for campaigning with several "RINO" governors.

"Today, the worst 'election integrity' governor in the country, Brian Kemp, loaded the great state of Georgia up with RINOs," Trump said through Save America on May 11.

"That's right, he had them all. Chris Christie, Doug Ducey from Arizona, and Pete Ricketts from Nebraska. That tells you all you need to know about what you are getting in Georgia—just a continuation of bad elections and a real RINO if you vote for Brian Kemp."

Trump hailed an 85-3 primary record on his Truth Social account after Tuesday's night's primaries in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Oregon.

Strong performances by Trump-backed candidates in the Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Ohio GOP primaries indicated the former president remained the heavy favorite to head the 2024 national ticket.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 20 May 2022 12:58 PM
