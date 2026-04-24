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Tags: death penalty | executions | firing squad | lethal injection | doj | justice

DOJ Readopts Firing Squads in Federal Executions

Friday, 24 April 2026 12:00 PM EDT

The Department of Justice said on Friday it is taking actions to strengthen the federal death penalty, including firing squads ⁠and readopting the lethal injection protocol.

"Among the actions taken ⁠are readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump administration, expanding the protocol to include additional manners of execution such as the firing squad, and streamlining internal processes to ⁠expedite death penalty cases," ⁠the Justice Department said in ⁠a ⁠statement.

"These steps are critical to deterring the most barbaric crimes, delivering justice for victims, and providing long-overdue closure to surviving loved ones," it said.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The Department of Justice said on Friday it is taking ‌actions to ​strengthen the federal death penalty, including firing squads ⁠and readopting the ​lethal injection protocol.
death penalty, executions, firing squad, lethal injection, doj, justice
96
2026-00-24
Friday, 24 April 2026 12:00 PM
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