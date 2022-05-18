Poll: Georgia Gov. Kemp Leading Perdue by 32 Points in GOP Primary

A Fox News poll released Wednesday shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp 32 points ahead of former Sen. David Perdue in the state’s May 24 Republican gubernatorial primary.

Sixty percent of Republican voters said they backed Kemp, with 28% supporting Perdue. Seven percent support either educator Kandiss Taylor, nonprofit head Catherine Davis or another candidate. Three percent said they were undecided.

At the same point in March, Kemp led Perdue by only 11 points: 50% said they supported the incumbent, with 39% backing the former senator. Undecideds outnumbered other candidates that month, with 6% unsure of who to support and 4% vying for someone else.

Despite an endorsement of Perdue by former President Donald Trump the week of his campaign announcement, only 37% of primary voters said the endorsement made them more supportive of the former senator.

Those that say the Trump endorsement made them less supportive of Perdue overwhelmingly supported Kemp.

The governor has reportedly been backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to attend a rally on May 23.

The survey of 1,004 Georgia Republican primary voters was conducted via live interviews May 12-16. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.