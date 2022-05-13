Pence Will Rally for Kemp in Georgia

Former Vice President Mike Pence will headline a rally for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on the eve of the state's May 24 GOP primary.

Politico noted it is Pence's "most aggressive move yet in defiance" of former President Donald of Trump," who has endorsed David Perdue in the primary.

The outlet noted Kemp is one of Trump's top Republican targets in the midterms and has attacked him since the governor refused to overturn the state's vote count in the 2020 election.

"Brian Kemp is my friend, a man dedicated to faith, family, and the people of Georgia," Pence said. "I am proud to offer my full support for four more years of Brian Kemp as governor of the great state of Georgia."

In March, Trump had praised Perdue at a fundraiser held for the former senator.

"Thank you all for being here to support a true America First warrior and the next governor of the great state of Georgia, David Perdue," Trump said to the crowd.

"David is a fearless and outstanding conservative leader, and he is the only candidate who can beat Stacey 'the hoax' Abrams this November."

He also ripped Kemp, calling him a RINO (Republican In Name Only).

Trump said, "A vote for RINO Brian Kemp in this primary is a vote for Gov. Stacey Abrams. A vote for David Perdue is a vote to save Georgia from the radical left. Together, we will fire Brian Kemp, we will restore election integrity in Georgia, and we will make America great again!"

Pence signaled last November he would likely back Kemp. He had said he would support incumbent Republican governors, who faced primary challengers, according to Politico.

Meanwhile, Axios reported earlier this month that Marc Short, who had served as Pence's chief of staff, has joined Kemp's campaign team as a senior adviser.