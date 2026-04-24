US Ramps Up Pressure on Iran With Third Carrier Deployment

The United States has significantly expanded its military footprint near Iran, sending a third aircraft carrier strike group into nearby waters as President Donald Trump continues to press Tehran on multiple fronts.

U.S. Central Command said Thursday that the USS George H.W. Bush and its accompanying warships have joined the growing American presence in the region. The carrier group, which includes thousands of service members and a large complement of advanced fighter aircraft, had reportedly been operating off Africa's eastern coast before moving into the Indian Ocean.

The latest deployment adds to an already robust U.S. posture, with the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln also positioned in the region. The Washington Post reported that additional reinforcements are on the way, including more than 4,000 troops from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The move comes as the Trump administration seeks to force Iran back to the negotiating table under terms that include abandoning its nuclear program, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and ending weeks of conflict that have rattled the region.

Although a ceasefire announced April 7 remains in place for now, U.S. forces have used the pause to regroup and strengthen their readiness. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that assets have been repositioned and resupplied, ensuring the military can quickly shift back to combat operations if directed.

Trump, while extending the ceasefire earlier this week, has shown little sign of backing off his demands and has emphasized that time is working against Iran.

"For those people ... that think that I am ‘anxious' to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position," Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social. "I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't — The clock is ticking!"

At the same time, U.S. naval forces continue to enforce a sweeping blockade targeting Iran’s oil shipments, a key source of revenue for the regime. The operation focuses heavily on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane.

According to Central Command, 34 vessels have already been turned back as a result of the U.S. blockade.

Trump touted the effectiveness of the campaign, calling it "airtight and strong."

"Time is not on their side!" he added, saying any eventual agreement would be reached only "when it's appropriate and good for the United States of America, our Allies and, in fact, the rest of the World."