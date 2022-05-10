David Perdue to Newsmax: Biden Using Obama's Same Failed Economic Policies

It's not "new news" that President Joe Biden's policies aren't working to build the economy, because they're based on the same platform that the Obama administration used that "gave us eight years of the lowest economic output in U.S. history," former Sen. David Perdue, who is running for governor of Georgia, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"The contrast between [Barack] Obama and Biden and the Trump agenda, which created the best economic turnaround in U.S. history, is stark," the Georgia Republican, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his current race, said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

The current inflation started when Biden ended Trump's programs, including the sanctions on Russia and the Baltic gas line, said Perdue, and "this is no mystery."

"The Democratic platform has failed everywhere they try to do it," he said. "California, New York, New Jersey, all these failed states and failed cities are the product of what Joe Biden is now trying to sell us is the new way to do business in Washington."

He added that Georgia, like the rest of the nation, is feeling the pain.

"I paid $5 a gallon last night for my truck driving back to Atlanta, and I can tell you people in Georgia are feeling that," said Perdue. "It all started right here in Georgia when we lost my Senate seat in a runoff.

"We should have never been in a runoff but this all started here, and I think people recognize that now and are turning out in the gubernatorial primary to make things better."

He said he also thinks the frustration will be on the ballot this fall, when "we stand off against [Biden's] Democrat candidates."

Perdue also discussed the protests that have popped up at Supreme Court justices' homes after the leak of a draft document from the Supreme Court about a potential overruling of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

"This program of intimidation and bullying by the left when they don't get something to go their way is outrageous," he said. "We saw that in the [Brett] Kavanaugh confirmation when I was in the U.S. Senate. They beat on the doors of the Supreme Court. This is totally unacceptable, and yet the laws are not being enforced, and that's what comes back to roost here at home."

Perdue has called on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who he is campaigning against for governor, to call a special session of the state Legislature to codify the banning of abortion in Georgia. The state's heartbeat abortion bill is tied up for now, as the courts say it is unconstitutional, but that could change if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"I've said publicly that we want Georgia to be the safest place in the country for the life of the mother and the child," said Perdue. "People [also] need to be involved in their local crisis pregnancy centers. These people have done great jobs over the last decade or so and continue to do so, but they need resources.

"They need help, and they're going to get a lot more business when this ruling comes down, and if the state does what I'm calling it to do right now."

Georgia's primary election day is two weeks away, and Perdue said people are making the comparison between Trump's agenda and that of Biden, so the former leader remains a "major player" in his state.

"We have early voting numbers that are coming out that are very encouraging," said Perdue. "The Trump voter who did not vote in 2018, but did vote in 2016 and 2020 in the primaries are coming out … that's very encouraging for us. I'm looking for the next two weeks, 14 days left and our primary here and I'm anxious to get to the end and see the result here. I think people are going to be really shocked."

