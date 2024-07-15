Taylor Greene: God's Hand Was on Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says God's hand was on Donald Trump during the attempt on his life last Saturday.

"Today is a celebration. The American spirit is alive and well, and we have once again, nominated for president, the founding father of the America First movement, Donald John Trump," Greene said during a speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday in Milwaukee.

"Unfortunately, this is also a somber moment for our nation. Two days ago, evil came for the man we admire and love so much. I thank God that his hand was on President Trump."

A gunman identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on Trump during the rally, striking the former president's ear just minutes into his speech. Greene following the assassination attempt insisted Democrats "wanted this to happen" and "have wanted Trump gone for years, and they're prepared to do anything to make that happen."

Listen to their words," she wrote on X.

"Every single one of these Democrats caused the assassination attempt on President Trump because they have been ordering it for years. And the media has echoed them and lied continuously about Trump. These people are sick."

On Monday she also slammed the establishment in Washington, D.C.

"For far too long, the establishment in Washington has sold us out. They promised unity and delivered division. They promised peace and brought war. They promised normalcy and gave us transgender visibility day on Easter Sunday. And let me state this clearly, there are only two genders," Greene said.