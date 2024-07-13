WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: shooter | assassination | donald trump | campaign | rally | pennsylvania

Trump: I Was Shot in Ear, Rallygoer, Shooter Dead, Another Badly Injured

Saturday, 13 July 2024 09:43 PM EDT

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's full statement on Truth Social around 2½ hours after the 6:15 p.m. ET shooting at his Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally Saturday night:

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.

"GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

