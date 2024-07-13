Trump Leaves Hospital Following Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump is out of the hospital following an apparent attempted assassination on his life at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday.

Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was examined at a Butler, Pa. medical facility.

Trump Jr. also told ABC News his father was "in good spirits" while he was under observation, adding that the former president is "never gonna stop."

The Secret Service and Trump released statements saying that the Republican presidential candidate was safe following the incident.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said on X.

The shooter was dead, one rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were injured, the Secret Service said in a statement. The incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Trump, 78, had just started his speech when the shots rang out. He grabbed his right ear with his right hand, then brought his hand down to look at it before dropping to his knees behind the podium before Secret Service agents swarmed and covered him. He emerged about a minute later, his red "Make America Great Again" hat knocked off, and could be heard saying "wait, wait," before agents ushered him into a vehicle.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump said on his Truth Social platform following the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh. "Much bleeding took place."

The shooter's identity and motive were not immediately clear. Leading Republicans and Democrats quickly condemned the violence.