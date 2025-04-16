WH Plays Up Domestic Abuse Charges Against Deportee

The Trump administration on Wednesday highlighted the domestic abuse charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia as the mainstream media and liberal politicians rallied to the recently deported illegal immigrant's defense.

The Department of Homeland Security posted the restraining order Abrego Garcia's wife filed against him in 2021, adding: "Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding 'Maryland Man' the media has portrayed him as.

"According to court filings, Garcia's wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt, among other harm."

In March, Abrego Garcia was arrested in Maryland and deported from the United States following what critics say was an administrative error in associating him with the violent MS-13 gang. The Trump administration maintains that he is an MS-13 member.

On Thursday of last week, the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of Garcia, a Salvadoran national who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Abrego Garcia has become a cause celebre for the Democrats and liberal-leaning media, with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., flying to El Salvador in an attempt to bring the illegal immigrant back to the United States.

"I just landed in San Salvador a little while ago, and I look forward to meeting with the team at the U.S. embassy to discuss the release of Mr. Abrego Garcia. I also hope to meet with Salvadoran officials and with Kilmar himself. He was illegally abducted and needs to come home," the senator wrote on X.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt doubled down on the charges and slammed the senator's actions, posting, "Democrats are flying to El Salvador right now to demand the return of this violent illegal alien MS-13 gang member back into the United States."

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday that his government will not be making any efforts to bring Abrego Garcia into the U.S.

"How can I return him to the United States? Like if I smuggle him into the United States?" Bukele said. "Of course I'm not going to do it. The question is preposterous."