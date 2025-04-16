WATCH TV LIVE

Clooney: 'Civic Duty' to Write Biden Ouster Piece

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 07:00 PM EDT

Actor George Clooney told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that it was his "civic duty" to call on former President Joe Biden to resign.

In a "teaser" for his interview with Clooney, which airs Wednesday, Tapper told the actor it was "brave" of him to write a July 10 opinion piece late in the presidential race for The New York Times calling for Biden to drop out and a new nominee to step in.

"Let's hear from [Maryland Gov.] Wes Moore and [then-Vice President] Kamala Harris and [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer and [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom and [Kentucky Gov.] Andy Beshear and [Illinois Gov.] J.B. Pritzker and others," Clooney wrote at the time.

A week and a half after Clooney's opinion piece was published, Biden posted a letter to his X account, announcing he was dropping out of the presidential race. At the time, the announcement was called abrupt, coming from a president who was insistent on staying in the race despite his apparent mental decline.

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 07:00 PM
