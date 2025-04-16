Clooney: 'Civic Duty' to Write Biden Ouster Piece

Actor George Clooney told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that it was his "civic duty" to call on former President Joe Biden to resign.

In a "teaser" for his interview with Clooney, which airs Wednesday, Tapper told the actor it was "brave" of him to write a July 10 opinion piece late in the presidential race for The New York Times calling for Biden to drop out and a new nominee to step in.

"Let's hear from [Maryland Gov.] Wes Moore and [then-Vice President] Kamala Harris and [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer and [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom and [Kentucky Gov.] Andy Beshear and [Illinois Gov.] J.B. Pritzker and others," Clooney wrote at the time.

A week and a half after Clooney's opinion piece was published, Biden posted a letter to his X account, announcing he was dropping out of the presidential race. At the time, the announcement was called abrupt, coming from a president who was insistent on staying in the race despite his apparent mental decline.