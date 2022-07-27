Poll: 3 in 4 Democrat Voters Don't Want Biden to Run in 2024

President Joe Biden continues to receive bad news from polls inquiring about his prospects for the 2024 election.

CNN poll results Tuesday showed that 75% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents said they don't want Biden as the party's nominee in the next presidential election.

That percentage was up 24 points from earlier this year.

Among Democrat and Democrat-leaning voters under 45, just 18% prefer Biden as the 2024 nominee, the new CNN poll found.

The CNN survey results were just the latest that indicate voters, even Democrats, want someone other than Biden to head the party’s next national ticket.

Rasmussen Reports survey results released July 6 showed that 59% of likely U.S. voters believe Biden should not run for reelection.

The New York Times on July 11 reported that 64% of members in Biden's party said they would prefer someone else lead Democrats' next national ticket.

Just 18% of Americans and only 35% of Democrats in the latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll said Biden should run for reelection; 64% of Americans said he should bow out.

CAPS-Harris poll results released July 1 found that 71% of Americans don't want Biden to run again.

Quinnipiac results Wednesday showed that 54% of Democrats said they would not want to see Biden run in 2024, compared with 40% who said they would.

Biden has pushed back against the speculation of Democrats wanting him to step aside at the end of his term in January 2025.

"[Democrats] want me to run," Biden said July 12. "Read the polls. You [reporters] are all the same. That poll showed that 92% of Democrats, if I ran, would vote for me."

Of the Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents who told CNN they don’t want Biden to be the party’s 2024 nominee, 42% said they don’t want him to be reelected, and 32% said that they don’t think he can defeat a Republican nominee.

Also Tuesday, a new Granite State poll from the University of New Hampshire showed that only 31% of New Hampshire Democrats want Biden to run for reelection; 59% of state Democrats do not want him to run again.

The CNN survey, which has margin of error of 4 percentage points, was conducted July 22-24 with a total of 1,002 respondents.