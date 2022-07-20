Poll: Dems Souring on Another Biden Run

Democrats seem to be souring on another White House run for President Joe Biden, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.
Fifty-four percent of Democrats said they would not like to see Biden run in 2024, compared with 40% who said they would.
"There's scant enthusiasm for a replay of either a Trump or Biden presidency. But while Trump still holds sway on his base, President Biden is underwater when it comes to support from his own party," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.
The poll, conducted July 14-18 among 1,367 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points, also found:
- Biden gets poor marks on his administration’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (52%), foreign policy (55%), gun violence (61%) and the economy (66%).
- 45% said they would want to see the Democratic Party win control of the House of Representatives, while 44% said they would want to see the Republican Party do so.
- 71% said they would not like to see Biden run for president in 2024, while 24% said they would like to see him seek a second term.
- 64% of Americans would not like to see former President Donald Trump run in 2024, while 32% say they would.
- 58% said they had an unfavorable opinion of Biden, compared with 55% who said the same of Trump.
- 34% said the most urgent issue facing the country today is inflation, followed by gun violence (12%).
- 67% of Americans say the country is worse off today than it was a year ago, while 26% say the country is better off.
