Poll: Dems Souring on Another Biden Run

Democrats seem to be souring on another White House run for President Joe Biden, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Fifty-four percent of Democrats said they would not like to see Biden run in 2024, compared with 40% who said they would.

"There's scant enthusiasm for a replay of either a Trump or Biden presidency. But while Trump still holds sway on his base, President Biden is underwater when it comes to support from his own party," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

The poll, conducted July 14-18 among 1,367 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points, also found: