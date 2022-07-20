Politico Poll: Majority Picks Trump, 30-Point Favorite Over DeSantis for '24

Not only does a majority of GOP voters favor former President Donald Trump to be the 2024 presidential nominee, but a large majority of those picking Trump (66%) say they are "absolutely certain" in the latest Morning Consult/Politico poll.

Trump (53%) is a 30-point favorite over runner-up Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (23%) for the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

The full GOP primary poll results:

Donald Trump 53%. Ron DeSantis 23%. Mike Pence 7%. Ted Cruz 3%. Nikki Haley 2%. Mitt Romney 2%. Liz Cheney 2%.

Trump's supporters are the most strongly convicted for him, as 66% are "absolutely certain" in their pick, along with 19% "very certain," and 13% "somewhere certain." That totals 98% certainty among those picking Trump that they are certain he will be their pick in two years.

The other primary candidates, including President Joe Biden (52%), another Democrat challenger (47%), or DeSantis (54%) are all roughly 50% "absolutely certain."

The numbers for Biden are alarming for Democrats. Just 22% of registered voters see the country on the right track, while 78% say it is on the wrong track. Also, Biden's job approval is at just 38%, compared to 58% who disapprove of the job he has done.

Despite those numbers with a Democrat president and a Democrat controlled Congress, there are still more registered voters on board to vote for the Democrat House candidate (45%) than the local Republican candidate (41%) in the 2022 midterm election.

The economic was the No. 1 issue for a plurality of voters (43%), but registered voters say Republicans (48%) are more trusted to handle that issue than Democrats (36%).

Morning Consult conducted the poll for Politico from July 15-17 among 840 potential Democrat primary voters and 877 potential Republican primary voters. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.