Politico Poll: Majority Picks Trump, 30-Point Favorite Over DeSantis for '24

Not only does a majority of GOP voters favor former President Donald Trump to be the 2024 presidential nominee, but a large majority of those picking Trump (66%) say they are "absolutely certain" in the latest Morning Consult/Politico poll.
Trump (53%) is a 30-point favorite over runner-up Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (23%) for the 2024 GOP presidential primary.
The full GOP primary poll results:
- Donald Trump 53%.
- Ron DeSantis 23%.
- Mike Pence 7%.
- Ted Cruz 3%.
- Nikki Haley 2%.
- Mitt Romney 2%.
- Liz Cheney 2%.
Trump's supporters are the most strongly convicted for him, as 66% are "absolutely certain" in their pick, along with 19% "very certain," and 13% "somewhere certain." That totals 98% certainty among those picking Trump that they are certain he will be their pick in two years.
The other primary candidates, including President Joe Biden (52%), another Democrat challenger (47%), or DeSantis (54%) are all roughly 50% "absolutely certain."
The numbers for Biden are alarming for Democrats. Just 22% of registered voters see the country on the right track, while 78% say it is on the wrong track. Also, Biden's job approval is at just 38%, compared to 58% who disapprove of the job he has done.
Despite those numbers with a Democrat president and a Democrat controlled Congress, there are still more registered voters on board to vote for the Democrat House candidate (45%) than the local Republican candidate (41%) in the 2022 midterm election.
The economic was the No. 1 issue for a plurality of voters (43%), but registered voters say Republicans (48%) are more trusted to handle that issue than Democrats (36%).
Morning Consult conducted the poll for Politico from July 15-17 among 840 potential Democrat primary voters and 877 potential Republican primary voters. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.
