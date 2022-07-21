Poll: Voters Don't Want Clinton, Retread Politicians in 2024

A Rasmussen poll released Thursday found that nearly 7 in 10 likely voters don't want Hillary Clinton to run for president again in 2024, with similar views shared for other career politicians.

A resounding 66% said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, shouldn't run again. That's compared to only 19% who said he should. His colleague, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was also unpopular with voters: 63% said he should sit out the next presidential primary.

Meanwhile, 67% responded that they didn't want to see the once-popular Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., run in 2024. The number was high even among Democrats, with 59% saying he shouldn't seek the White House.

Rasmussen's latest poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on July 12-13. It has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% level of confidence.

Those surprising results come on the heels of another Rasmussen survey from last week, which showed that most voters don't want President Joe Biden to run for reelection either.

According to likely voters who responded, almost 6 in 10 opposed Biden running again, with 29% supporting a run and another 12% unsure.

It also comes amid speculation that Clinton will make her third bid for the Oval Office, with Democratic strategist Dick Morris revealing Tuesday that he believes she will face a rematch with former President Donald Trump in 2024.

Democratic pundit Juan Williams further suggested in an opinion editorial for The Hill last month that Clinton could seize on Biden's unpopularity, gun safety issues, and fallout from the Supreme Court's overruling of Roe.

"Clinton is exactly the right person to put steel in the Democrats' spine and bring attention to the reality that 'ultra-MAGA' Republicans, as President Biden calls them, are tearing apart the nation," Williams wrote.

"So let Hillary roar her message to suburban white women who will be key to deciding the outcome of the midterms," he added.