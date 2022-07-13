YouGov Poll: Record Low 18 Percent Support Biden Running Again

While President Joe Biden claimed this week Democrats want him to run again, the polls continue to come in with data to the contrary.

In a new low, just 18% of Americans in the latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll say Biden should run for reelection in 2024, including almost two-thirds (64%) saying he should bow out.

Even a plurality of Democrats (41%) do not want Biden to run again, compared to just 35% who want him to pursue a second term. Notably that latter number has dropped 8 points since the previous poll, while the overall U.S. adults saying he should run again dropped 7 points.

While that is within the margin of error, it might suggest Democrats are even more fed up with Biden's presidency than the average American.

Biden has contended he intends to run again in 2024, despite sagging poll numbers and inflation that has reached 40-year highs at 9.1%, as announced Wednesday. Biden, 79, was already the oldest president ever elected and was the oldest sitting president upon his inauguration.

Republicans are almost twice as likely to want former President Donald Trump to run again (60%) than Democrats wanting another run for Biden (35%). Also, Trump has a 50% majority of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents saying they "prefer" Trump as the party's next nominee, nearly double the Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents saying the same of Biden (27%), according to the poll.

The first half of Biden's first term has revealed sagging support to the point even a majority of Democrats (53%) in the poll say the country is "on the wrong track."

Also, a majority of Americans (56%) do not feel Biden is "up to the challenges facing the U.S."

At the same time, independents don’t want either man to run again — but far more of them say Biden should skip 2024 (71%) than Trump (58%).

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll was conducted July 8-11 among 1,672 U.S. adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.