Poll: 71 Percent Say Biden Shouldn't Run Again in 2024

A full 71% of Americans don't want President Joe Biden to run again in 2024, according to a new CAPS-Harris poll released Friday.

"President Biden may want to run again, but the voters say no to the idea of a second term, panning the job he is doing as president. Only 30% of Democrats would even vote for him in a Democratic presidential primary," said Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll survey.

Here's what the survey, conducted June 28-29 among 1,308 registered voters, discovered: