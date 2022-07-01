Poll: 71 Percent Say Biden Shouldn't Run Again in 2024

A full 71% of Americans don't want President Joe Biden to run again in 2024, according to a new CAPS-Harris poll released Friday.
"President Biden may want to run again, but the voters say no to the idea of a second term, panning the job he is doing as president. Only 30% of Democrats would even vote for him in a Democratic presidential primary," said Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll survey.
Here's what the survey, conducted June 28-29 among 1,308 registered voters, discovered:
- 45% said Biden should not attempt to run again because he is a bad president.
- 61% said former President Donald Trump should not run in 2024, while 39% said he should.
- Among the respondents who believe Trump should not make another bid, 36% said Trump was erratic, 33% said he would divide the country, and 30% said he was responsible for the incidents on Jan. 6, 2021.
- 60% said they would consider a moderate independent candidate for president if Biden and Trump ended up running against each other, compared to 40% who said they wouldn't consider it.
- Just 38% approve of the job Biden is doing, with respondents giving him low marks on handling inflation (28%), the economy (32%), stimulating jobs (43%) and reacting to COVID-19 (50%), among other issues.
© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.