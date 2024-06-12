Dems to Attack Trump VP Pick as 'MAGA Extremist'

Democrats plan to attack former President Donald Trump's vice-presidential choice, no matter who it is, as a "MAGA extremist," the Washington Examiner reported.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, has a list of people who could be his running mate. He has said he will announce his pick during next month's GOP convention in Milwaukee.

President Joe Biden and Democrats intend to portray Trump's eventual choice as someone who, if elected, will do whatever the former president demands.

"Republicans want voters to think that this group of MAGA lackeys will somehow temper Trump's crazier impulses. It's [former Vice President] Mike Pence all over again, and look how that worked out last time," one Democrat operative told the Washington Examiner. "With the former president urging a mob toward the Capitol to hang his own vice president."

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Biden-Harris campaign, since the middle of last month, have sent out "MAGA Veepstakes" memos to media members and others.

"Trump has floated dozens of names, and while he trots them around like sad show ponies on the campaign trail, it doesn't really matter who's in his good graces one day and who's shooting their dog the next," DNC communications director Rosemary Boeglin said "Trump's VP contenders have all already shown they pass his extreme, MAGA litmus test."

NBC News last week reported that Trump had cut candidates to four: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and J.D. Vance of Ohio. One source told the outlet it's a three-way competition among Burgum, Rubio, and Vance.

The New York Times recently reported that those candidates were joined by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on the list of candidates.

The DNC plans to run "MAGA Veepstakes" ads on national television and radio broadcasts before the Republican convention in July, officials told the Examiner.

Democrats' recent email blasts have focused on four issues: abortion, healthcare, tax policy, and the results of the 2020 general election.