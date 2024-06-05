WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | running mates | convention | vetting

Report: Trump VP Candidates Receive Vetting Materials

By    |   Wednesday, 05 June 2024 06:13 PM EDT

With the Republican National Convention just weeks away, former President Donald Trump’s campaign has reportedly sent vetting materials to potential running mates.

Trump has whittled his vice presidential candidates down to four: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and J.D. Vance of Ohio, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed source. Another unnamed source told the network it is a three-way competition involving Burgum, Rubio, and Vance.

It’s unknown, though, who has been asked to provide vetting details that could rule them in or out. Burgum, who has been spending more time with Trump in recent weeks, is among those who have received a request, one source familiar with the situation told NBC News. Advisers to Burgum and other would-be running mates declined or did not respond to requests for comment this week.

NBC News reported that sources cautioned that Trump is working from a fluid shortlist that at times includes more than six names. Others mentioned as prospective running mates include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida, and Dr. Ben Carson, who was secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration.

The Washington Examiner reported May 30 that Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida also was a candidate.

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Trump’s campaign, told Newsmax on May 24 that Trump likely will wait until the convention to name his running mate. The convention begins July 15 in Milwaukee, four days after Trump is set to be sentenced in New York after a jury found him guilty last week of falsifying business records to cover a payment made by disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The trial acted as an unofficial audition stage for potential running mates, NBC News reported. Burgum, Vance, and Donalds joined Trump at the Manhattan courthouse during the trial and have defended him frequently on TV.

Burgum was with Trump at the courthouse the day of the verdict.

"There’s a lot of buzz around that," Burgum told Newsmax on May 30 about his potential candidacy as a running mate. "I just say President Trump is so strong right now, he could get elected without a vice president."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
With the Republican National Convention just weeks away, former President Donald Trump’s campaign has reportedly sent vetting materials to potential running mates.
donald trump, running mates, convention, vetting
380
2024-13-05
Wednesday, 05 June 2024 06:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved