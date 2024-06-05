Report: Trump VP Candidates Receive Vetting Materials

With the Republican National Convention just weeks away, former President Donald Trump’s campaign has reportedly sent vetting materials to potential running mates.

Trump has whittled his vice presidential candidates down to four: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and J.D. Vance of Ohio, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed source. Another unnamed source told the network it is a three-way competition involving Burgum, Rubio, and Vance.

It’s unknown, though, who has been asked to provide vetting details that could rule them in or out. Burgum, who has been spending more time with Trump in recent weeks, is among those who have received a request, one source familiar with the situation told NBC News. Advisers to Burgum and other would-be running mates declined or did not respond to requests for comment this week.

NBC News reported that sources cautioned that Trump is working from a fluid shortlist that at times includes more than six names. Others mentioned as prospective running mates include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida, and Dr. Ben Carson, who was secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration.

The Washington Examiner reported May 30 that Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida also was a candidate.

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Trump’s campaign, told Newsmax on May 24 that Trump likely will wait until the convention to name his running mate. The convention begins July 15 in Milwaukee, four days after Trump is set to be sentenced in New York after a jury found him guilty last week of falsifying business records to cover a payment made by disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The trial acted as an unofficial audition stage for potential running mates, NBC News reported. Burgum, Vance, and Donalds joined Trump at the Manhattan courthouse during the trial and have defended him frequently on TV.

Burgum was with Trump at the courthouse the day of the verdict.

"There’s a lot of buzz around that," Burgum told Newsmax on May 30 about his potential candidacy as a running mate. "I just say President Trump is so strong right now, he could get elected without a vice president."