Trump to Announce VP Pick 'During the Convention'

Former President Donald Trump this week named several possible picks for his running mate in the 2024 presidential election, which he said he would reveal "sometime during the [GOP] convention" in July.

Trump told News 12 in an interview after his rally in New York City on Thursday that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will "be on our team, in some form" after his former rival for the GOP nomination announced that she plans to vote for Trump in November.

The former president also declined to answer directly when asked about his top three contenders to serve as his running mate, but he did specifically mention Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as well as Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson as possible choices.

The convention begins July 15.