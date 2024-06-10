WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kristi noem | donald trump | election | woman | voters | swing states | vice president

Kristi Noem: Trump Would Benefit From Woman VP Pick

By    |   Monday, 10 June 2024 10:47 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump would benefit from choosing a woman to be his vice-presidential running mate, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Noem, appearing Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," said a female running mate would help the presumptive Republican presidential nominee with women voters in swing states.

"I think that that would be beneficial," Noem said. "According to the polling that I've seen for him, in a lot of swing states, is that having a woman that is helping him campaign makes a difference."

Noem, once considered a possible pick, was not among last week's reported candidates who are being vetted by the Trump campaign.

"I don't care. I love my job in South Dakota. I care about the fact that I want him to win," she said.

The only woman currently under consideration, based on recent reports, is Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and former GOP presidential contender, also was not on the list.

"I've told President Trump over and over again, he needs to pick whoever helps him win," Noem told CNN. "I have been loyal to him since the very beginning when he first started to run in 2016. He's told me his priority is picking a running mate that can govern on day one."

Whatever Noem's chances of being a VP pick were, they may have suffered after the release of her recent book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward."

In the book, Noem recounted when she killed her pet dog named Cricket. Noem wrote Cricket proved "untrainable" after myriad attempts to keep her from being an "assassin" that was "dangerous to anyone she came in contact with."

"At that moment, I realized I had to put her down," Noem wrote.

Democrats and mainstream media outlets denounced Noem for the dog's death.

"That story's a 20-year-old story of a mom who made a very difficult decision to protect her children from a vicious animal that was attacking livestock and killing livestock and attacking people," Noem told CNN. "So it's in the book because it was difficult for me."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump would benefit from choosing a woman to be his vice-presidential running mate, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said.
kristi noem, donald trump, election, woman, voters, swing states, vice president, elise stefanik
374
2024-47-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 10:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved