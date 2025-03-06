WATCH TV LIVE

More Fallout From Democrat Disturbances During Trump Speech

Thursday, 06 March 2025 05:35 PM EST

There is an attempt in Washington to have some Democrat members of Congress removed from committee assignments following how they acted during President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., is currently reviewing whether there is enough support for the plan.

Axios reports Ogles has said he is planning to pursue votes in the House to remove dozens of Democrats from committees they are now assigned to.

Ogles joined many other Republicans in Congress who are upset about how Democrats created disturbances during the speech and showed no respect toward the president and White House guests.

The incidents range from Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who stood up and yelled at Trump while shaking a cane at him before being removed from the room, to Democrats waving small signs with a variety of incendiary messages. Green has since been censured by the House with some Democrats supporting the censure.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., called his fellow Democrat's display "unhinged petulance."

The Axios report indicated a possible meeting between Ogles and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on the committee removal process could happen as early as next week.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


