Sen. Fetterman on Fellow Dems: 'Unhinged Petulance'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took the gloves off against his party on Wednesday. The Senator said on X, "A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance. It only makes [President Donald] Trump look more presidential and restrained."

The post referenced Fetterman's party members' demeanor during Trump's speech to Congress Tuesday night. Democrats did little to show support for Trump or White House guests during the speech. Some held up little signs with short messages reading, for example, "False," "Musk Steals," "Protect Veterans," and "Save Medicaid." Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was escorted from the room after he stood up while Trump was speaking, shook a cane at the president and began yelling.

All that, Fetterman said, points to a lost cause. "We're becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to — and it may not be the winning message."

This is only Fetterman's most recent slap at his party. On Tuesday, he posted a graphic on his X account showing what he said depicted the increase in illegal immigrant entries into the United States with the comment, "This is when we became the party for chaos. Telling people to invalidate their eyes or experiences and WE LOSE. Equivalent size of Pittsburgh showing up every month at our border was true chaos."