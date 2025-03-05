Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Democrats 'Just Don't Care'

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax that Democrats in Congress put a focus on themselves last night during President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress.

"What was on full display for the American people, the lack of one word, empathy: They just don't care," Norman told "Newsline," saying the display was not positive.

Democrats showed how they feel about America, not just President Trump, he added.

"I cannot believe that they're sitting in their seats and not showing some emotion, putting up their stupid signs and Al Green doing what he did, which hopefully is going to get censured for that."

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from the House chamber by the sergeant at arms at House Speaker Mike Johnson's order on decorum.

"You don't put up with him doing what he did," Norman continued. "Speaker Johnson warned him to sit down. I really wouldn't have even done that. I think once you see someone stand up and start screaming, they're out of there."

If a move to censure Green is put up for a vote, it would be approved, Norman predicted.

"And the censure motion will get overwhelming support by the Republicans," Norman said. "We won't get any Democrat support, but, you know, if the reverse were true, if a Republican stood up during a speech of Biden or any of their leaders, so-called leaders, then they'd be all about that."

Despite the Democrat shenanigans, Norman said the world got to see the real Trump.

"It was an uplifting, uplifting speech. and it showed that we've got a leader in the White House with courage, and he puts America first."

