Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Dems Brought Shame, Disgrace During Trump Speech

Democrats brought shame and disgrace upon the U.S. House of Representatives with their behavior Tuesday during President Donald Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress, Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., said.

"They should be ashamed of themselves. They act like petulant children who are not getting their way," Alford said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"So, they're not going to cooperate in any way, and they're going to take their ball and go home. I'm telling you right now, the ball is in our court. And the only thing the Democrats clapped for last night was when President Trump said they want five more years of war in Ukraine; they clapped for that. It's sheer stupidity. It's asinine stupidity on the parts of the Democrats," he added.

Several Democrats held protest signs during Trump's address, including ones that read, "Musk Steals."

Shortly into Trump's speech, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, stood up and began shouting at Trump and waving his cane at him. He was removed from the chamber.

Democrats also refused to stand for the president's guests, including a 13-year-old cancer survivor.

"I don't think we should have a break in decorum for any president who stands up there, whether a Republican or Democrat, and is trying to talk to a joint session of Congress," Alford told "Newsline."

"Even if you don't like what he or she is saying, we owe the office that respect. I think a censure is very much in order for Al Green. And I would vote for that. And I think we could get 218 Republican votes for that as well. The time has come that the Democrats realize that they lost.

"We are in control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, the White House, and we are going to improve America, whether they like it or not," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com