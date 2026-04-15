White House Details Plan for 'Triumphal Arch'

The White House on Wednesday unveiled new details about a proposed "United States triumphal arch," describing the project as a national monument intended to celebrate the country's history and unify Americans across political divides.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the structure would feature artwork and historical depictions highlighting key moments in the nation's 250-year history, as part of efforts to commemorate the upcoming semiquincentennial.

"The United States triumphal arch will be outfitted with beautiful artwork and depictions celebrating the success of the American people over our 250-year history and the enduring triumph of the American spirit," Leavitt said during a briefing.

U.S. taxpayers are expected to help finance the arch in Arlington, Virginia, under the administration's newly released National Endowment for the Humanities spending plan. According to the plan approved by the Office of Management and Budget in September, $2 million in special initiative funds and $13 million in matching funds "are reserved for the arch."

According to Leavitt, the administration envisions the arch as both a cultural landmark and a symbol of national pride, drawing inspiration from monumental architecture in other countries.

She said construction will begin this year.

Leavitt said the proposal is meant to transcend partisan divisions, framing the structure as a unifying national effort.

"Great nations build beautiful structures that cultivate national pride and love of country, and this triumphal arch should be a project that all Americans — all political persuasions — can support," she said.

The concept of a triumphal arch, historically associated with commemorating military victories and national achievements, has been used in cities around the world, including Paris' Arc de Triomphe.

The announcement comes as federal agencies and cultural institutions begin planning events and initiatives tied to the nation's 250th anniversary this year. Organizers have sought to balance celebratory themes with reflection on the country's history and evolution.

Reaction to the proposal was not immediately widespread, though large-scale federal construction projects often face scrutiny over cost, location, and public support. Lawmakers would likely need to weigh in on funding and authorization, should the project move forward.

"It's the only city in the world that's of great importance that doesn't have a triumphal arc," President Donald Trump said in December. "... And this one is going to blow them all away. The one that people know mostly is the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. And we're going to top it by I think a lot."