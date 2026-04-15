Leavitt Denies Reports of Iran Ceasefire Extension Talks

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday denied that the U.S. and Iran are seeking to extend a ceasefire set to expire April 21 by two weeks.

Bloomberg reported earlier Wednesday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter, that the U.S. and Iran are considering a two-week ceasefire extension to allow more time to negotiate a peace deal. The move could reduce the prospect of a return to fighting despite an intensifying standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

Leavitt dismissed such accounts as "bad reporting" during Wednesday's briefing, which aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"So, I saw some reporting again, bad reporting this morning, that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire," Leavitt said. "That is not true at this moment. We remain very much engaged in these negotiations.

"In these talks, you heard from the vice president directly and the president this week that these conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now."

A U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance held direct talks with Iran last weekend in Islamabad, just days after a two-week ceasefire took effect April 8. Hostilities began Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran's political leadership and military infrastructure.

The talks broke down, with Vance saying the U.S. did not see "an affirmative commitment" from Iran "that they will not seek a nuclear weapon."

President Donald Trump then imposed a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman and one of the world's most vital oil transit chokepoints.

Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that he thinks Iran wants to make a deal "very badly." Pakistani mediators have been trying to organize another round of talks before the ceasefire deadline. The parties are expected to meet again, but no firm date has been confirmed.

"I've also seen some reporting about the potentiality for in-person discussions," Leavitt said. "Again, those discussions are being had, but nothing is official until you hear it from us here at the White House."

"But we feel good about the prospects of a deal. The president mentioned that in his interview yesterday, and it's obviously in the best interest of Iran to meet the president's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side."

Leavitt said the next round would likely take place in Islamabad.

"I just want to make one point that's important to the president," Leavitt said. "The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process, and we really appreciate their friendship and their efforts to bring this deal to a close. So, they are the only mediator in this negotiation.

"While many countries have offered to help, the president believes it is important to streamline communication through the Pakistanis. And so that's what continues to take place."

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