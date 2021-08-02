DC Homicides Outpace COVID Deaths Nearly 3 to 1 in July

The number of homicides in Washington, D.C., outpaced COVID-19 deaths by nearly a three to one ratio in July, FOX5 DC reported on Monday.

City councilman Trayon White called the violent crime rate a pandemic, saying that "we've put a lot of resources and time into the COVID pandemic. We're in a pandemic right now when it comes to crime in this community and we got to start acting" to do something about it.

D.C. Police said there were 21 homicides last month, while there were eight deaths from coronavirus in the city in July.

The entire year has seen a large increase in murders in the nation's capital, as well as in many other metropolitan areas across the country. Washington, D.C. recorded 100 homicides by July 10 - the earliest the city has hit that number since 2003, according to Fox News.

The D.C. Police Union said the average date over the past decade when the city reached 100 homicides is October 25, two-and-a-half months later than this year's date.

However, the past few years before this one that date has come much earlier. Washington, D.C., last year recorded 100 homicides on July 12 and the two years before that in August, according to WTOP News.

A double shooting on the last day of July symbolized the sharp increase in murders.

Kervin Sanches, a 31-year-old teacher and father of four, was killed in the incident, while another man was injured, according to FOX5 DC. Sanches' fiancée, Patrice, said they were going to be married in October and had just bought their first home in D.C.

No arrests have been made in the case, the station reported.

"In addition to just recently losing my friend, I have two students, one who I formerly coached who just graduated from high school that was recently hospitalized due to being shot in broad daylight in Northwest DC,” Marvin Moore, a friend of Sanches, told FOX5 DC.

“And then another young man who I currently coach who was shot, maybe a week or so ago, and injured."