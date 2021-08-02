DC Mayor Pushing Mask Mandates 'as a Distraction' From Violent Crime

Washington D.C. is battling both a rise in coronavirus cases and homicides and law enforcement experts worry that tackling violent crime will take a backseat to combating the pandemic – despite the crime epidemic being more lethal.

Starting Saturday, D.C. residents again had to mask up while indoors. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she was reimposing an indoor mask mandate for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people in areas of high transmission wear masks.