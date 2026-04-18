Experts Split as Feds Probe Deaths, Disappearances of Scientists

Experts remain divided over whether a series of deaths and disappearances since mid-2024 involving at least 11 scientists and researchers across the United States are connected, as federal authorities continue a broad investigation that has drawn national attention and online speculation.

The review, confirmed by the White House, spans cases across several years and institutions, including NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), MIT, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and private-sector research organizations.

President Donald Trump has described the situation as “serious,” though officials say no evidence has yet established a link among the cases.

"I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half," Trump said, adding that "some of them were very important people."

Among those examined are NASA scientist Michael Hicks, who died in 2023; Caltech astronomer Carl Grillmair, fatally shot outside his home in February; and MIT fusion researcher Nuno Loureiro, who was also killed.

Other cases include a pharmaceutical researcher found dead after going missing and multiple individuals still unaccounted for, some tied to government or defense-related work.

The clustering of scientists, including some involved in advanced or sensitive research fields, has fueled speculation about possible connections, including theories involving classified energy systems.

However, experts caution against drawing conclusions that read more like an episode of The X-Files.

Dr. Joe Masiero, a Caltech scientist who worked with Hicks and Grillmair, told Newsweek he sees no evidence of a coordinated pattern.

“Sometimes, life is weird like that,” Masiero said, adding that while the losses are deeply felt, they do not suggest a broader conspiracy.

Other colleagues have echoed that view, pointing to the statistical likelihood of unrelated incidents in a large population.

Former nuclear official Frank Rose, speaking to the New York Post, offered a more curious perspective.

While he also said he's not sure if the cases are connected, he suggested investigators could uncover unusual or complex details within individual incidents.

“Crazy stuff happens all the time,” Rose said, noting that deeper reviews may reveal “something more” in specific cases even if no overarching link emerges.

Federal agencies say all possibilities remain under review.

The National Nuclear Security Administration acknowledged it is examining reports involving current and former personnel, some of whom had access to sensitive aerospace or defense information.

Lawmakers have raised the possibility of foreign involvement, though no supporting evidence has been made public.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is coordinating with federal agencies and the FBI to “identify any potential commonalities that may exist,” emphasizing that “no stone will be unturned.”