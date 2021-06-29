×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Joe Biden | mcdaniel | biden | crime | embarrassment

RNC Chief McDaniel Blasts Biden Efforts to Reduce Crime

ronna mcdaniel stands behind podium
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 9, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 29 June 2021 02:47 PM

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, in a Tuesday tweet,  ripped President Joe Biden’s response to the jump in the crime rate as an "embarrassment."

She wrote: "Joe Biden’s response to the spike in crime has been an embarrassment. He needs to condemn the Democrats across the country defunding the police and putting our communities in danger."

Biden vowed last week to go after illegal gun dealers and increase federal funding and support for local law enforcement as homicide rates have spiked in large cities, according to Reuters.

"My message to you is this," Biden said, addressing gun dealers who "willfully" break the law. "We will find you and we'll seek your license to sell guns. We'll make sure you can't sell death and mayhem on our streets.

The administration will boost efforts by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to stop illegal gun trafficking across states, Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the White House.

This year, 20,989 Americans died of gun violence through June 23 — more than half from suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group.

The RNC also went after Biden on his effort to fight crime.

In a Tuesday tweet, the RNC wrote: "Democrats are pushing to defund the police in cities across the country as crime surges. Here are just a few: - New York - Philadelphia - Washington, D.C. - Baltimore - Los Angeles - San Francisco - Minneapolis - Seattle - Portland, Oregon – Oakland."

And in another Tuesday tweet, the RNC wrote: "Crime is surging on Biden’s watch as Democrats across the country push to defund the police."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, in a Tuesday tweet, ripped President Joe Biden's response to the jump in the crime rate as an "embarrassment." She wrote: "Joe Biden's response to the spike in crime...
mcdaniel, biden, crime, embarrassment
277
2021-47-29
Tuesday, 29 June 2021 02:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved