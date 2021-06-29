RNC Chief McDaniel Blasts Biden Efforts to Reduce Crime

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, in a Tuesday tweet, ripped President Joe Biden’s response to the jump in the crime rate as an "embarrassment."

She wrote: "Joe Biden’s response to the spike in crime has been an embarrassment. He needs to condemn the Democrats across the country defunding the police and putting our communities in danger."

Biden vowed last week to go after illegal gun dealers and increase federal funding and support for local law enforcement as homicide rates have spiked in large cities, according to Reuters.

"My message to you is this," Biden said, addressing gun dealers who "willfully" break the law. "We will find you and we'll seek your license to sell guns. We'll make sure you can't sell death and mayhem on our streets.

The administration will boost efforts by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to stop illegal gun trafficking across states, Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the White House.

This year, 20,989 Americans died of gun violence through June 23 — more than half from suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group.

The RNC also went after Biden on his effort to fight crime.

In a Tuesday tweet, the RNC wrote: "Democrats are pushing to defund the police in cities across the country as crime surges. Here are just a few: - New York - Philadelphia - Washington, D.C. - Baltimore - Los Angeles - San Francisco - Minneapolis - Seattle - Portland, Oregon – Oakland."

And in another Tuesday tweet, the RNC wrote: "Crime is surging on Biden’s watch as Democrats across the country push to defund the police."