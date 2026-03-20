Trump Organization Pursues New Romania Expansion

The Trump Organization is reportedly moving forward with plans to expand its global footprint, with a new project under consideration in Romania's historic Transylvania region — home to Bram Stoker's literary vampire, Dracula.

According to a New York Times report, the Trump family business is targeting a development site in Cluj that would include luxury apartments and a golf course.

The location, however, has drawn attention due to its proximity to a large landfill and a former medical waste site, as well as a nearby Roma settlement known as Pata Rat.

The project, which has not yet been formally announced, would revive a previously stalled development tied to past government corruption issues and underscores the Trump Organization's renewed international push.

During President Donald Trump's first term, the company voluntarily refrained from pursuing new foreign deals, but since his return to office, no such restriction has been in place.

Financial disclosures show the company's international licensing deals generated tens of millions of dollars in 2024 alone. The Trump brand has continued to expand overseas, alongside other ventures involving the Trump family.

Local activists have raised concerns about the project's location and its proximity to a Roma encampment.

"They're trying to sell people illusions," Alex Fechete, a housing activist who represents members of the Roma settlement, told the Times. "They show the glass buildings, and they don't show the ghetto, or how close it is to the garbage dump."

The Trump Organization emphasized the positive impact of its developments.

"We are incredibly excited about our projects in Bucharest and Cluj, which mark our first ventures in Romania," a spokesperson for the company told the outlet. "The Trump Organization looks forward to bringing truly iconic buildings to these great cities — buildings that will reflect the highest standards of design and quality while redefining each city's dynamic skyline."

A Delaware-based entity, DT Marks Cluj, was reportedly established in December, consistent with company names used in prior international Trump projects. Local developer SDC Properties is handling permitting, and its head, Stefan Berciu, said agreements are already in place.

Romanian political operative Avram Gal, a local leader of the center-right Social Democratic Party, told the Times that he has been helping arrange parts of the deal.

"I am involved in this project as a friend of the family, not a consultant," Gal said.

Supporters of the project argue the Trump name brings added value and global recognition.

"For a building like this, you need icing on the cake," former Romanian politician Adrian Gurzau told the outlet. "Branding to make it shine."

In 2022, Gurzau reportedly developed the initial concept of developing the Cluj site with the Trumps, envisioning a commercial and residential complex with a heliport and a cable railway link to the airport.

Berciu stressed the development will proceed carefully amid legal considerations regarding land ownership.

"Trump can't afford it, and neither can we, to build on other people's land," he said.