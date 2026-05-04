The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint on Monday against Minnesota over its regulation of global greenhouse gas emissions, the latest in a series of federal actions in the state that have included a fraud probe and immigration ​raids.

The department alleges in its complaint that Minnesota is trying to regulate greenhouse ⁠gas emissions by suing energy companies in state ​court.

"President Trump promised to unleash American energy dominance, and ⁠Minnesota officials cannot undermine his directive by mandating that their woke climate preferences become the uniform policy of our nation," ‌Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in ​a statement announcing ‌the filing.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz did not immediately respond to ‌a request for comment.

Trump declared a national energy emergency on the first day of his second term as ⁠president, issuing an ‌executive order to "unleash ⁠America's affordable and reliable energy and natural resources." Minnesota has been ⁠a ⁠target of the Trump administration.

Last week, U.S. agents searched more ‌than 20 locations in Minnesota as investigations into fraud in social-welfare programs continued.

The Trump administration also sent thousands of ‌federal ​agents into the state ‌earlier this year in an immigration crackdown and has sought records from Minnesota's governor ​and attorney general as part of an investigation into interference with immigration enforcement.