Teachers Union Faces Complaint Alleging Antisemitism

The National Education Association, the nation's largest teachers union, is facing a federal civil rights complaint alleging it fostered an antisemitic environment that harassed Jewish members, according to a Monday announcement by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

The complaint was filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and centers on events at the NEA's 2025 Representative Assembly, where Jewish delegates reported harassment during debates.

"Delegates aligned with anti-Israel advocacy physically positioned themselves near Jewish Affairs Caucus members, shouted down Jewish participants, and created an atmosphere in which Jewish delegates reasonably feared retaliation and physical harm," the complaint alleged.

The filing claims activists targeted Jewish members during debate over a resolution to ban Anti-Defamation League materials from classrooms, an issue that has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and advocacy groups.

A House Committee on Education and the Workforce investigation in 2025 examined similar concerns, citing the assembly's vote to prohibit the use or promotion of ADL materials and raising alarms about "antisemitic content" within the union.

According to the complaint, some Jewish delegates said activists stood so close during voting that they felt unable to participate without risking confrontation.

The filing also describes an incident in which a Jewish member speaking against the resolution referenced a recent attack in Boulder, Colorado, that killed an 82-year-old woman and was met with "laughter and clapping" by some attendees.

Witnesses further alleged a physical confrontation occurred when members of the Jewish Affairs Caucus attempted to celebrate the group's 50th anniversary.

Members of Educators for Palestine allegedly positioned themselves in a "coordinated and physically intimidating" manner behind the group, prompting intervention by security personnel, according to the complaint.

The filing also accuses NEA President Rebecca S. Pringle of blocking the executive chair of the Jewish Affairs Caucus from speaking despite prior approval and instead recognizing representatives from Educators for Palestine, who had disrupted proceedings.

Kenneth Marcus, chair of the Brandeis Center, condemned the union's conduct.

"The hostile, antisemitic environment propagated by the NEA is not confined to the union; it touches every school and every classroom in which an NEA member works," Marcus said. "The NEA's conduct is both completely illegal and morally unjustifiable."

The EEOC, which enforces federal workplace discrimination laws under Title VII, does not confirm or deny the existence of complaints, according to agency policy.

The NEA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Brandeis Center has brought a series of legal actions in recent years alleging antisemitism in educational institutions and workplaces as part of a broader effort to use civil rights law to address discrimination against Jewish individuals.

Federal agencies and lawmakers have increasingly focused on antisemitism following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent surge in tensions and protests across U.S. campuses and institutions.

The complaint against the NEA alleges the union failed to investigate or address reported harassment, creating what it calls a "hostile environment" for Jewish members.