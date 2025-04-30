Trump Organization to Build Qatar's First Trump Tower

Real estate developers The Trump Organization, Qatari Diar and Dar Global announced Wednesday they will build Qatar's first Trump-branded project, the $5.5 billion, 80-story Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai.

The tower will be inspired by the iconic Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York. The beachside development, 40 minutes north of the Qatari capital Doha, will also include the 18-hole Trump International Golf Course, Trump Villas, and a Land of Legends theme park.

The development, led by Qatari Diar, is designed as a 4.4-mile-long mega entertainment resort district on Sheikh Zayed Road, at the entrance to Downtown Dubai and close to the Financial Metro Station.

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son and an executive in the eponymous company, is in the Gulf Wednesday to promote the deal. Eric Trump told Reuters Tuesday that the Gulf region is dependent on a strong United States of America, and a peaceful Middle East.

“Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai is a project that reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, luxury and innovation,” Eric Trump said in a statement, adding in a tweet on X that the hotel and residence would be an “ultra-luxury landmark tower.”

Trump Tower Dubai is the company’s fifth collaboration with Dar Global, the international arm of Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company.

These include two more developments in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and Riyadh, and in Oman.

Dar Global CEO Ziad EL Chaar added: “Dubai’s vibrant economy and strategic location make it a prime destination for global investment, and Dar Global recognizes this potential.”

An opening date for the Trump-Dar Global development has not yet been set.

Dubai has been attracting foreign businesses and tourists in recent years, enticed by its modern skyline, futuristic living spaces, waterfront, and investment-friendly policies.

President Trump is set to visit Qatar in the coming weeks in his first major foreign trip.

He has suggested that he would sign major investment agreements with the three nations in the region.