TPUSA Slams TikToks Using Charlie Kirk Assassination Audio

Turning Point USA is condemning a viral TikTok trend that uses audio referencing the assassination of its founder, Charlie Kirk, calling it "grotesque and dehumanizing."

The videos, which have spread widely in recent days, feature users incorporating the audio into outfit transition clips — a popular format on the platform. TPUSA said the trend trivializes political violence and disrespects real human loss.

"Turning Point USA condemns in the strongest terms the TikTok audio trend that uses or references the assassination of our founder, Charlie Kirk, for entertainment," the organization said in a statement. "Charlie Kirk was the victim of a real act of political violence.

"Turning that into viral content is grotesque and dehumanizing."

The group also urged TikTok to take action, saying, "This has no place on TikTok. Or anywhere. This audio needs to be removed."

Conservative commentators echoed the backlash as the trend gained traction online.

Activist Riley Gaines wrote on X that critics of the trend are watching people "celebrating and laughing at innocent death," adding, "These people are devoid of decency and humanity."

Others voiced similar concerns, arguing the videos reflect a broader cultural problem of desensitization to violence.

"The audio of Charlie Kirk getting shot is now a trending transition sound on TikTok," the Rev. Jordan Wells said in a post on X. "A man's final moments ... turned into content for likes. Our culture is completely broken."