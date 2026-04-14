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Tags: erika kirk | charlie kirk | tpusa | jd vance

Erika Kirk Withdraws From TPUSA Event With Vance Amid Threats

Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:12 PM EDT

Erika Kirk, widow of slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk, withdrew on Tuesday from a Turning Point USA event featuring Vice President JD Vance due to threats on her life, the vice president said.

"I know that she did ​get some threats," Vance told an audience of University of Georgia students in ⁠Athens, Georgia. "I was a little worried that we ​were going to have to cancel the event because Erika ⁠was not going to come, and she was very worried about it."

Vance said he had talked to the Secret ‌Service and was not concerned about his ​own safety. He ‌gave no details about the threats to Erika Kirk, who is ‌the CEO of Turning Point USA.

The Secret Service and Turning Point did not immediately respond to ⁠requests for comment.

A gunman killed Charlie Kirk in September during a campus speaking ⁠event ⁠at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Authorities describe the shooting ‌as politically motivated.

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA to galvanize young voters for conservative causes.

The killing intensified debate over ‌political ​violence in the United ‌States, prompting condemnation from officials across the political spectrum and leading to increased security at subsequent ​campus events involving high-profile political figures. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Erika Kirk, widow of slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk, withdrew on Tuesday from a Turning Point USA event featuring Vice President JD Vance due to threats on her life, the vice president said.
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Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:12 PM
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