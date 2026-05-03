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Tags: united | flight | light pole | jersey turnpike

United Flight Landing in Newark Strikes Light Pole on New Jersey Turnpike

Sunday, 03 May 2026 06:55 PM EDT

Federal authorities are investigating after a United Airlines passenger jet landing Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport struck a light pole on the adjacent New Jersey Turnpike.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the incident involving United Airlines Flight 169 happened at about 2 p.m. EDT Sunday. The Boeing 767 aircraft landed safely, arriving in the U.S. from Venice, Italy, according to the FAA.

The airline said in a subsequent statement that United flight 169 "came into contact with a light pole" on its final approach to Newark.

"The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured," it added.

United said its maintenance team was evaluating damage to the aircraft and that the crew has been removed from service while it conducts a "rigorous" flight safety investigation.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Federal authorities are investigating after a United Airlines passenger jet landing Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport struck a light pole on the adjacent New Jersey Turnpike.
united, flight, light pole, jersey turnpike
133
2026-55-03
Sunday, 03 May 2026 06:55 PM
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