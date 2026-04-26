Erika Kirk Evacuated After WH Dinner Shooting

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk was among the people rushed out from the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night after a crazed gunman opened fire outside the ballroom.

Kirk, widow of slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk, was visibly shaken and in tears as security evacuated guests from the Washington Hilton following the terrifying incident, according to multiple reports.

Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old repeatedly said, "I just want to go home," as chaos unfolded around her, the New York Post reported.

The emotional scene came just over six months after Kirk's husband was assassinated at a speaking event in Utah, a tragedy that thrust her into a leadership role at Turning Point USA and made her a prominent figure in conservative circles.

Saturday's violence erupted shortly after President Donald Trump arrived at the annual dinner, which drew more than 2,000 attendees, including journalists, lawmakers, and top administration officials.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of California, charged past a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun and knives before opening fire.

Secret Service agents quickly engaged the suspect and took him into custody.

One agent was shot at close range but survived due to a bullet-resistant vest.

Law enforcement officials say the suspect is facing multiple federal charges, including assault on a federal officer, with additional charges expected.

Inside the ballroom, panic spread rapidly as guests dove under tables for cover.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunfire and smelling gunpowder as the situation unfolded just outside the event space.

Kirk was among those who initially sheltered in place before being escorted out.

Witnesses said she was later seen crying in a hallway and being comforted by officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, People reported.

The ordeal may have reopened fresh wounds following her husband's killing, which has made her a target of threats in recent months.

Other high-profile attendees were also affected.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was reportedly carried out by security, appearing disoriented in the aftermath of the shooting.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Cabinet members were swiftly evacuated and were not harmed.

Trump later praised law enforcement for their quick response, noting the shooter was apprehended before causing further casualties.

Officials believe the suspect acted alone, though a motive has not yet been determined.

The incident has raised serious questions about security at the high-profile event, which is held annually at a hotel open to the public rather than a fully secured government facility.

The dinner, traditionally a celebration of the press and the First Amendment, was abruptly canceled and is expected to be rescheduled.

In the meantime, the attack has renewed concerns about political violence and the safety of public figures particularly those, such as Kirk, who have already faced devastating loss.