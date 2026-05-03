Rudy Giuliani in Critical Condition at Florida Hospital

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is in critical condition at a hospital in West Palm Beach, according to his spokesman.

Giuliani was admitted to the emergency room over the weekend and is currently being treated in the intensive care unit.

Earlier Sunday, he was placed on a ventilator after experiencing severe respiratory distress, according to a source close to the mayor. His condition is said to be stable.

Giuliani’s spokesman Ted Goodman issued the following statement Sunday evening on X: “Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

"Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

Giuliani’s health complications may be linked to chronic lung issues and are believed to stem from exposure during the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

As mayor at the time, Giuliani was frequently present at ground zero, where first responders and recovery workers were exposed to toxic dust and debris.

The long-term health impact of those exposures has been well documented.

Thousands of firefighters, police officers, construction workers, and volunteers later developed respiratory illnesses, cancers, and other chronic conditions attributed to inhalation of hazardous materials in the days, weeks, and months following the attacks.

Giuliani, 81, has remained a prominent political figure in recent years.

He has been staunch supporter of Donald Trump and served as one of Trump’s personal attorneys during his 45th presidency.

In that role, Giuliani became a central figure in efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, acting as a leading public voice in legal strategies aimed at contesting the outcome.

Trump reacted to the news in a social media post.

"Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!" said in a post on Truth Social.

He added, "They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!"

Following the election, Giuliani faced a wave of legal challenges, including lawsuits and professional disciplinary actions tied to his election-related work.

Despite those challenges, Giuliani continued to maintain a presence in political and media circles.

Giuliani has been a long-time contributor to Newsmax and his popular podcast show airs weekly on Newsmax2, the network’s streaming channel.

His son, Andrew Giuliani, has also been active in politics and heads the Trump administration’s planning for the World Cup set for this summer.

“Rudy Giuliani has been one of the strongest people I ever met,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said. “We are hopeful and praying he makes a comeback as he has so often in the past.”