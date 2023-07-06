Target Reverses on Rejecting Levin Book, 'The Democrat Party Hates America'

A Mark Levin-fueled campaign to boycott Target for political censorship has defused a rejection of Levin's upcoming book "The Democrat Party Hates America" by the retailer.

"Target just informed my publisher that it has reversed course and will be taking my new book in its stores upon its release," Levin tweeted Thursday night after he was calling out the censorship by Target on social media. "You folks are an immense force for free speech and market capitalism, and conservative authors and audiences everywhere will benefit from your patriotism.

"I could not be more proud of you — not only for how this specific case turned out, as there will undoubtedly be more of this — but because you've made it clear that you've had enough and will exercise your enormous power.

"The silent majority is silent no longer. I'll more fully discuss this on radio. God bless and I thank and salute you all."

Target has allegedly refused to sell the conservative legal expert's upcoming book, which had conservatives calling for further boycotts of Target.

"Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19," Levin tweeted Wednesday night. "It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title.

"Imagine that!"

Levin has said Target's censorship of his book is akin to the government having been working with social media to stifle dissent in a political workaround.

"So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins," Levin added in his tweet.

Angry Twitter followers immediately kicked up another burgeoning boycott campaign online.

"Another good reason not to shop at Target…" Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, tweeted, referencing recent conservative crusades against woke and DEI-supporting (diversity, equity, and inclusion) companies.

"@budlight @Target, @benandjerrys Who else?" one Twitter user asked.

Another user replied, "A book titled, 'The Democrat Party Hates America' is deemed 'too offensive' for Target, but 'chest binders' and 'penis tuckers' for prepubescent children are just fine," referring to the Pride Month clothing controversy that bottomed out Target's stock price.

Another tweeter suggested Levin "send out a special 'Target' packaging with the book wrapped in a trans swimsuit. I'm sure they'd put it on their shelves. Maybe add some decorative devil's horns. They seem to like that as well."

That latter remark was a reference to a purported Satanist — who said, no, he's an atheist because "if I believed in Satan, I'd have to believe in the Bible" — that was hawking the Pride wear.

"They like to 'target' people with 'wrong' opinions," another tweeted.

The Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell concluded it is par for the course for Target.

"Target reminding conservatives not to shop there, in case tuck-friendly swimsuits and chest-binders for pride month weren't enough," he wrote.