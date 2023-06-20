Catholic Boycott of Controversial MLB Pride Night 'Paid Off'

Few Los Angeles Dodgers fans were in their seats to watch "Sister Unity" and "Sister Dominia" – two men dressed up in outfits that mock nuns – receive an award for advocacy, an outcome that Catholic groups say is a testament to their efforts to show MLB that honoring anti-Catholic bigotry is unacceptable.

The Dodgers' eventual loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday night was preceded by what was arguably a far bigger public relations loss, as thousands of Catholics banded together in protest and prayer outside of Dodger Stadium to show their displeasure with the California team's decision to recognize the Los Angeles-based branch of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with the "Community Hero Award."