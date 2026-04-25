Trump: Secret Service Thwarts Armed Attack at WH Dinner

President Donald Trump on Saturday night praised the "incredible" response of Secret Service and law enforcement after a gunman armed with multiple weapons attempted to breach security at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, calling the swift action a testament to the courage protecting the nation.

Speaking shortly after being evacuated from the Washington Hilton, Trump described the dramatic scene as both dangerous and, in an unexpected way, unifying.

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service," Trump said at the White House. "They acted very quickly."

According to Trump, one Secret Service agent was shot at close range during the confrontation but was saved by a bulletproof vest.

The president said he personally spoke with the agent, who was "in great shape" and in high spirits after the incident.

Trump also ordered the release of video footage of the attack, emphasizing transparency and showcasing what he called the professionalism and bravery of law enforcement.

He described the suspect as a "thug" who "attacked our Constitution," framing the incident as part of a broader pattern of political violence in recent years.

The shooting occurred outside the ballroom during the annual dinner — often dubbed the "Nerd Prom" — which Trump noted was intended to celebrate free speech and bring together political leaders and the media.

Despite the chaos, Trump said the moment revealed a rare sense of unity.

"I saw a room that was just totally unified … Republicans, Democrats, independents … there was a tremendous amount of love," he said.

Secondary reports from Reuters and AFP confirm the suspect was apprehended near a security checkpoint before reaching the main event space, likely preventing further harm.

Guests inside the ballroom dove under tables as security teams moved swiftly to secure the area.

Trump used the incident to renew calls for enhanced security measures in Washington, pointing to the need for a more secure White House ballroom facility with modern protections such as bulletproof glass and anti-drone capabilities.

"This is why we need levels of security that probably nobody has ever seen before," he said.

The president also referenced previous assassination attempts against him, including the 2024 rally shooting in Pennsylvania and another thwarted incident in Florida, underscoring what he described as an ongoing threat environment.

Despite the attack, Trump made clear he would not allow violence to disrupt public life or silence national events.

"We're not going to let anybody take over our society," he said, vowing to reschedule the dinner within 30 days.

Authorities continue to investigate the suspect, while Trump called on Americans to resolve political differences peacefully — even as he reaffirmed a strong commitment to law and order.