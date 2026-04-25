Man With Shotgun Fired at Secret Service, Officer OK

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed from the White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night after a gunman opened fire near a security checkpoint, in what authorities described as a serious but contained security incident.

According to Reuters and AFP, a man armed with a shotgun fired at a Secret Service agent near the main screening area outside the Washington Hilton ballroom, where roughly 2,600 guests had gathered.

The agent was struck but protected by body armor and not injured, officials said.

Secret Service and law enforcement personnel quickly subdued the suspect, who is now in custody.

The attempted shooter is 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, according to the New York Post.

Trump confirmed the arrest shortly after being evacuated, posting on Truth Social that the "shooter had been apprehended" and praising authorities for their rapid response.

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," Trump wrote. He later added that the first lady, vice president, and all Cabinet members were "in perfect condition."

The chaotic scene unfolded during dinner, just before Trump was scheduled to speak. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, prompting immediate panic inside the ballroom.

Guests dove under tables as Secret Service agents in tactical gear rushed in, shouting for people to get down.

Trump and Melania briefly took cover behind the dais before being escorted out by security. Law enforcement teams flooded the venue, and helicopters were seen circling overhead as authorities secured the area.

AFP reported that the suspect was detained near the magnetometer checkpoint, preventing what could have been a far more dangerous situation inside the crowded event.

Officials have not yet released the suspect's identity or motive.

The incident marks the latest in a series of security threats involving Trump. He survived an assassination attempt at a 2024 rally in Pennsylvania and another close call months later at his Florida golf course.

Saturday's scare also carried historical echoes, as the Washington Hilton was the site of the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

Despite the disruption, Trump indicated he plans to reschedule the event.

The annual dinner, often dubbed the "Nerd Prom," had drawn significant attention this year as Trump attended for the first time while in office, despite years of tension with the media.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting, but early indications suggest the swift actions of the Secret Service prevented a potentially catastrophic outcome.