'Woke' Corporate Push Has Awoken 'Sleeping Dragon,' Backlash

The combination of LGBTQ+ children's swimsuits at Target, Pride baby clothes at Kohl's, and Bud Light promotions centered around a transgender influencer may have been the final indignity for conservatives.

The billions in market value that Anheuser-Busch, Kohl's, and Target have lost since the beginning of April – at least $28.7 billion combined – not to mention double-digit sales declines and a deluge of negative publicity, may have made enough of an impact to convince corporate America that the cost of going "woke" is not tenable.