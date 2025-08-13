Alternate 'South Park' Ending Shows Noem Killing Dogs

The creators of "South Park" released an alternate ending to a recent episode on social media, showing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Kristi Noem intentionally killing dogs.

The alternate ending came after Noem criticized the show's approach as "lazy" and "petty."

In a clip posted on X on Monday, an animated Noem walks into a pet shop and fires multiple rounds with what appears to be a handgun while dogs cry inside. When one small brown and white dog manages to escape through the door, Noem follows it outside and guns it down on the sidewalk.

"Didn't see this on TV?" the show asked. "Here's the Paramount+ version of the end credits scene."

Noem sparked outrage in 2024 after revealing in her then-forthcoming book that she personally put down her pet dog named Cricket because she deemed the animal "dangerous to anyone she came in contact with."

When contacted for comment, DHS referred Newsmax to a post on Noem's official X account, which included the "South Park" animated version of herself with what appear to be stars in her eyes and a link to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recruiting website.

In its first several episodes of the season, "South Park" has targeted the Trump administration, most recently lampooning Noem's appearance and President Donald Trump's mass deportation operation, which is being conducted by ICE.

"It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that," Noem said, referring to last week's episode. "If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't, they just pick something petty like that."