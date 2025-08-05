DHS Uses Image From Next 'South Park' for Recruiting

The Department of Homeland Security used an image from an upcoming "South Park" episode for a recruiting pitch on social media.

After "South Park" released its short teaser to Wednesday's Immigration and Customs Enforcement-based episode, DHS posted a screen grab from the trailer with the words "Join.ICE.gov," which links to the agency's recruitment page.

The image shows four cars marked "ICE" with nine agents all wearing masks.

"We want to thank South Park for drawing attention to ICE law enforcement recruitment," a DHS spokesperson told Newsweek. "We are calling on patriotic Americans to help us remove murderers, gang members, pedophiles, and other violent criminals from our country. Benefits available to new ICE recruits include an up to $50,000 signing bonus, student loan forgiveness, and retirement benefits. Apply today at join.ice.gov."

The Trump administration slammed the show's Season 27 premiere, in which Trump sues the town of South Park, and as part of the settlement, residents are forced to produce pro-Trump content. The episode closes with a parody ad showing an overweight Trump walking naked through a desert. It also depicted Trump naked in bed with the devil.

"Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said last month. "This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

The upcoming episode ostensibly takes aim at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, depicting a gun-toting woman with long hair wearing a "Police ICE" vest and posing for photographers next to Mr. Mackey Jr., also wearing a mask and a vest.

"'Got A Nut:' When Mr. Mackay loses his job, he desperately tries to find a new way to make a living," read South Park's teaser posted on X.